Hundreds come out to 12th Annual Pet-A-Palooza

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crowds of people returned to Curtis Lumber’s 12th Annual Pet-A-Palooza, one of the area’s largest adoption clinics.

The Saratoga County Animal Shelter brought cats and dogs to the adoption clinic in Ballston Spa to encourage people to adopt from shelters.

“These are homeless animals right in our community that are looking for families,” Carlianna Russell, Public Relations Coordinator for the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, said. :They’re looking to have a nice, loving, secure, safe environment to live in. By adopting from a shelter, you’re allowing one of those homeless animals to have that family.”

Multiple rescues also brought pets for adoption, one rescuing dogs all the way from Alabama to help them find a forever home.

“We put them in foster homes, we do all their medical, we do their training, we get them ready for their forever home and then we do take our time finding the perfect home for the dog,” Bonnie Kowalski, Head Fundraiser for Rottie Empire Rescue, said.

News10’s Mobile Storm Tracker and our very own Steve Caporizzo and the Pet Connection team was also there.

“When a dog or cat has gone through an unfortunate time and they need extra help, that’s where people supporting these groups comes into play,” Steve Caporizzo said. “We can take these dogs and cats that may need vet care, may need extra training, they get well and they come full circle and get adopted on a day like this.”

The adoption event just one part of what the Curtis Family does to give animals a second chance.

“We like to see the animals, have a great life, enjoy life and they get thankful for that. You can see that they’re thankful that they’re granted a second chance,” Chris Curtis, Corporate Safety Specialist for Curtis Lumber, said.

The ultimate goal is to get as many pets as possible out of shelters and into loving homes.