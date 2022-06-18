Indian women’s football team to tour Italy and Norway soon

India’s U-17 women’s team is scheduled to tour Italy and Norway to participate in two tournaments in preparation for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup. India is going to host the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in October-November.

The Indian youth team is going to participate in two tournaments between this tour of Europe. She is due to appear in the 6th Torneo women’s football tournament in Italy from 22 to 26 June and the Open Nordic Under-16 tournament in Norway from 1 to 7 July. Indian team can participate in Nordic tournament for the first time.

According to the press release of All India Football Federation (AIFF), India is going to face Italy on 22 June. Apart from India, Chile, Italy and Mexico are also going to participate in this competition. Eight teams Netherlands, India, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland and Sweden will be seen playing against each other in the Open Nordic tournament in Norway. India will face the Netherlands on July 1. Head coach Thomas Dennerby has selected 23 players for this tour.

Indian team for European tour:

Goalkeepers: Monalisa Devi, Hempriya Seram, Keesham Melody Chanu.

Defence: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Bhumika Mane, Naketa, Poornima Kumari, Shubhangi Singh, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Varshika

Middle Row: Babina Devi, Gladys Zonunsangi, Misha Bhandari, Pinku Devi, Neetu Linda, Shailja

Frontline: Anita Kumari, Neha

D: Regiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi, Linda Com Sarto

44th Chess Olympiad: PM Modi to launch historic torch relay tomorrow

Sourav Kothari names India’s Roshan Pacific International snooker title

Nadal is suffering from this disease still wants to participate in the game