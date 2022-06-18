JoAnn Lewis Obituary (2022) The Montana Standard

JoAnn Lewis

January 2, 1940 – March 30, 2022

BUTTE – JoAnn Lewis passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Springs of Butte. She was born in Butte, Tuesday, January 2, 1940 to Napoleon J. and Irene (Marie Louise Cote) Campeau. She attended local schools and graduated from Girl’s Central High in 1957.

JoAnn married Roderick A. Lewis in St. Joseph Catholic Church on July 20, 1957. She and Rod worked with many students over the years when he was teaching music in Butte. JoAnn also worked many years as the credit manager for Sears and later worked in the Business Office of St. James Hospital. JoAnn also taught piano in the adult education program in Butte. She was an accomplished musician and together with her husband, Rod played many venues with their band “Close Knit”. Jo Ann played countless weddings and funerals over the years for several area churches. She served on the Community Concert Board, Back Pack Program for Children, Red Hat Society, American Legion Silver Bow Post #1, Quilting Club and Butte Genealogy Society. She worked with the Butte Food Bank and was a longtime active member of St. Ann Catholic Church where she was choir director.

Jo Ann is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bill, and Julie Lewis of Sand Springs, OK, Brandi Martin and three great-grandchildren: Ashton, Brooke and Lyric of Montgomery, Texas. She is also survived by her daughter, Terri Lewis with grandchildren: Lisa, Jodi and daughter and son-in-law: Judi and Alan Thometz of Billings with grandchildren: Jennifer and Jessica. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law: Ray and Kay Campeau of Bozeman.

Jo Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Rod who passed away July 17, 1991; her parents; her brother and sister-in-law: Joe and Jackie Campeau of Helena, and her dear friend, Glenn Hess of Butte.

JoAnn was lovingly cared for by Karen and Charlie Marinos and Al and Robin Hess her close friends for many years.

The family would like to thank Doctor Siddoway, the Springs of Butte, and Senior Solutions who provided the best care for her in her final chapter of life.

Cremation has taken place.

Celebration of Life, funeral Mass and interment services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on June 30, 2022 at St Ann’s Church. A luncheon for friends and family will be at the St Ann’s Parish Hall after the service.

Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com. Memorials can be donated to Food Bank of Butte. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.

Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 18, 2022.