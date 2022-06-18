Kygo ran into some tax trouble

UPDATED: Norwegian tax authorities placed a heavy tax claim this month on electronic music pioneer Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, better known as Kygo. Newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN) reported this week that he earned NOK 46.2 million in 2020 but apparently forgot to pay all the taxes he owed for that year by a May 11 deadline.

The authorities responded by placing a claim for NOK 15 million (USD 1.6 million at current exchange rates) on the mansion Gørvell-Dahll bought in his hometown of Bergen in 2018 for NOK 41 million. The purchase set a record for a residential property in the west coast city at the time.

Norwegians living in Norway are subject to taxes on both income and total net worth year after year. In Gørvell-Dahll’s case, reports the business newspaper DN, both his income and net worth had declined considerably from the year before. Public tax files show that he paid NOK 12.4 million in taxes on his 2020 income and his fortune valued at NOK 103 million.

The tax authorities are demanding NOK 15 million more, and Gørvell-Dahll’s spokesman Jan Magnus Bjordal told DN it all comes down to “a misunderstanding and forgetfulness on our part.” Bjordal, who’s also Gørvell-Dahll’s stepfather, said their attorney “has been in touch with Skatteetaten (the state tax agency) and we hope to straighten this out as soon as possible.”

DN reported Wednesday evening that the tax claim has now been met and the tax authorities’ claim on Gørvell-Dahll’s home has been lifted.

Gørvell-Dahll, now age 30, remains one of Norway’s most successful artists despite sharp declines in concert revenues during the Corona crisis in 2020. He’s been highly successful with his blends of what DN called “comfortable” house music, remixing and disc jockey work internationally. He’s performed before hundreds of thousands of people and had blockbuster success in cooperative projects with Selena Gomez.

newsinenglish.no staff