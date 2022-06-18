Love Island fans disgusted as Dami admits to picking and eating date’s bogey

Love Island fans have been left disgusted after Dami Hope admitted to picking and eating a girl’s bogey.

While taking in the sun with fellow Islander Luca Bish, he struck up a conversation about the worst habits they both have.

The conversation starts off innocently enough, with Luca admitting to “talking too much”, but quickly made a gross turn into a chat about bogeys.

Dami started off by asking: “Worst habit man, what’s yours?” with Luca replying: “Probably talking too much, just talking s***”

While laughing, Dami responds: “I was gonna say, that is it! It’s like my farts man, it doesn’t stop.”







But then Luca admits: “I used to pick my nose though.”

Clearly intrigued by the bogey talk, Dami asks: “Did you ever eat it?”, with Luca replying: “I tried to, of course I have.”

Agreeing with him Dami says: “Just taste it a little bit, just to know what it tastes like,” with Luca adding: “Everybody’s tried a bogey before.”

Dami then shockingly admits he’s taken his bogey eating to another level – eating the bogey of a girl he was dating.







He says: “I picked a girl’s nose before I tried it out.”

This made Luca do a double take at Dami, before asking: “You tried a bird’s bogey?”

Continuing his admission, he says: “I picked it and she didn’t think that I’d do it.”

“And you ate it?” Luca asks, with Dami responding: “Yeah”.







Then Luca asks: “Did it seem, like, sexy?”

“We were close after that, obviously, that’s a different type of bonding, you know?” Dami responds, before adding: “She didn’t want to pick it so I did it for her”, then gesturing eating it.

The clip, which only made it to the Unseen Bits episode that aired on Saturday night, left viewers disgusted and confused.

Some viewers then suggested that Dami and Amber’s relationship was cooling down because he gave her the ick, suggesting she found out what he had done.







One viewer wrote: “Dami telling the whole world that he picked a girl’s nose once and then ATE IT has got me wanting to see Amber’s side & ion like that #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK #UnseenBits”.

Another said: “Amber found out that Dami’s eaten someone else’s bogey and now she has the ick, it makes sense now #loveisland”.

While a third viewer simply said: “Ewwwww Dami [vomiting emojis] That’s why Amber is having ick #LoveIsland”.







Some viewers thought that Dami might have actually been talking about Amber, and that he has eaten hers while coupled up on the show together.

One person wrote: “Nah Dami is mad cute, he made picking Amber’s nose and tasting her boogers sound romantic #LoveIsland”.

While another said: “Did Dami just say he ate Amber’s boogers?? #Loveisland”.

Love Island continues every weeknight and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV HUB.

