MMO Conan Exiles update 3.0 leaks reveal sorcery, monetization

The MMO game set in the lands of Conan the Barbarian just received a big leak, as the big new Conan Exiles update has been completely revealed thanks to a new video. ‘Age of Sorcery’ is the apparent name of Conan Exiles 3.0, which not only will bring a new magical class to the survival game, it’ll add new monetization options too – including a battle pass.

Conan Exiles hit version 1.0 in 2018 and 2.0 in 2020, and it looks like the fantasy game’s 3.0 update will hit in Q3 2022. As spotted by MassivelyOP, a leaked developer video completely reveals Funcom’s plans for the massive new Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcery expansion – which, as the name suggests, will add magic classes to the game, albeit more “physically grounded” than other fantasy games to make it more in line with creator Robert E. Howard’s world.

In Conan Exiles, magic will be broken up into rituals and spells. Spells are a little more traditional, but rituals are more crafting-focused and involve creating different altars and stones to sacrifice unwitting participants to gain minions, mounts, and even fast travel points.

You can check out the video below – if it’s still up.

Various perks and attributes are being given a facelift, along with a new ‘corruption’ feature that can impact attributes and even your character’s physical appearance depending on how deep into sorcery they’ve gone. Furthermore, the building mode is being overhauled to make it easier to use.

There will also be new monetization options in the form of a battle pass and in-game store, which includes new magic-themed building options. Funcom says that “new armours, weapons, mounts, that are all built around the sorcery theme” will also be included. To progress through the battle pass, there will be a range of challenges to complete to unlock levels – or, you can just buy them.

We have no idea when the video will officially drop, but it looks like Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcery will arrive in Q3 2022.

If Conan isn’t your thing, the same team at Funcom is also working on a Dune MMO survival game too. Can we have a leak of that next, please?