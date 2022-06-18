Norwegian Army Practicing Sharpshooting in the High North

More interaction with British forces

During the exercise activities in Setermoen, Great Britain participated with army and air forces and some 2,500 soldiers as well as 200 field vehicles were at work.

This Norwegian-British exercise also took place within the framework of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). This is a British-led multinational rapid reaction force involving the Nordic and the Baltic countries as well as the Netherlands.

“For the first time in a long time, a mechanized infantry company from the British army participated, in addition to British fighter planes”, Ytterstad says and continues:

“As part of Great Britain’s new Arctic strategy, British forces are to be more present in the High North. The British Navy infantry has exercised in Troms for years, and now the British Army is considering doing the same”.

JEF meeting in Norway

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the ten states of the Joint Expeditionary Force met and had a tabletop exercise in Oslo. Amongst the participants were the British Defense Minister Ben Wallace and his Swedish colleague Peter Hultqvist.

The meeting agenda included the war in Ukraine and the North European security situation, as well as the further development of JEF. Furthermore, participants have conducted exercises in how to act if and when a crisis were to occur, and the rapid reaction force is to be activated.

“In a demanding security policy situation, our having close cooperation with our near allies and partners is crucial. Through the JEF we can rapidly place forces at disposal to respond to a crisis together”, Norwegian Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram (Center Party) says in a press release.

Last week, the same countries met in Iceland within the framework of the North European security and defense forum Northern Group.