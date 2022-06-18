Owner turns over 30 pets to Animal Control

More than 20 dogs have been taken from a Centertown residence and now Animal Control needs assistance while it works to find homes.

“We are overwhelmed and need help,” said Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center director Sherri Bradley.

Over a two-day timeframe Wednesday and Thursday, staff picked up 25 dogs, four cats and one rabbit as the owner surrendered the animals.

“Yes, there was one rabbit,” said Bradley. “The dogs are of all ages, from 6-month-old puppies to dogs 13-14 years old, and all kinds of breeds. It’s a hodgepodge.”

The animals are not spayed or neutered, and their owner became overwhelmed with the rising numbers, says Bradley.

“He called us because he didn’t know what else to do. It’s a large number of animals, too much for one person to take care of by themselves. He was very appreciative of our help. It took us two days, two very hot days, but we managed to get them all to the shelter.”

Animal hoarding is keeping a large number of animals while failing to provide adequate care and failing to recognize the suffering of the animals due to lack of care.

“Some of the animals are in need of medical attention,” said Bradley. “All will be up for adoption, but only after we make sure they are in good shape and suitable for new homes. Until then, we need assistance from the public. We need tarps to cover the outdoor kennels. We need dog food donations and monetary donations to help cover vet expenses. Volunteers would be appreciated to help care for this many animals.”

Donations can be dropped off at Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center, 169 Paws Trail. Ross & Company, owned by Warren County Commissioner Christy Ross, is a donation site at 120 E. Main Street.