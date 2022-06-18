Ozark season 4: Hidden meaning in Wendy setting up Javi murder exposed ‘Primary reason’

Javi Elizonndro (played by Alfonso Herrera) finally met his maker in the form of vengeful Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) in the second half of Ozark’s fourth and final season on Netflix. In an act to avenge the death of her cousin Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan), Ruth knew the murder of Javi would undoubtedly result in her own demise – which it eventually did – but this wasn’t going to stop her and she enlisted the help of former allies Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) to make it happen.
Along with blackmailed pharmaceutical giant Clare Shaw (Katrina Lenk), the Byrdes arranged a meeting with Javi under the guise it would be to discuss the cartel’s working relationship with the organisation.
Unbeknownst to Javi, Ruth had threatened the Byrde duo and Clare to lure him to a secluded location in order to kill him.
When quizzed on whether Wendy would’ve known the ramifications for Ruth if she sets up the murder of Javi – as well as putting her own family in danger – showrunner Chris Mundy agreed the inevitability that Ruth was going to kill Javi anyway was behind the Wendy’s decision.
“I actually do think that is the primary reason,” Mundy said.
“Because I think Wendy and Ruth are so similar and I think that’s partly why they’re like this [butting heads] a lot of the time.
“It’s like they see each other clearly, Marty doesn’t always see Wendy as clearly as he should for his spouse.
“And he doesn’t always see Ruth as clearly as he should as a sort of surrogate father,” he went on to Gold Derby.
“But Wendy and Ruth see each other, so I think there was a point where Wendy was sort of like, ‘Okay.’
In the end, the inevitable did catch up to ruth in the form of Javi’s mother and new cartel boss Camila (Veronica Falcon).
Camila had successfully managed to oust her brother Omar (Felix Solis) as head of the cartel thanks to a dirty cop who lured him into the middle of nowhere and show him under the illusion it was a prisoner exchange.
Now fully aware of Ruth’s actions, Camila tracked her down in the Ozark series finale and shot her in the chest outside her trailer.
The Byrdes, meanwhile, escaped the ordeal unscathed and after some fake smiles and political manipulation, ended the series still on top and still working with the cartel.
However, they did face one last challenge in Ozark’s final moments thanks to private investigator Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg).
It seemed the Byrdes had finally met their match in the final few minutes as Mel had worked out they played a part in the murder of Ben and he threatened to expose them.
However, children Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) and Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) had come on board with their parents’ wicked ways.
So much so, that the series ended with Jonah shooting Mel as the screen faded to black.
Ozark seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix now.
