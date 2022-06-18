Ozark season 4: Hidden meaning in Wendy setting up Javi murder exposed ‘Primary reason’

Javi Elizonndro (played by Alfonso Herrera) finally met his maker in the form of vengeful Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) in the second half of Ozark’s fourth and final season on Netflix. In an act to avenge the death of her cousin Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan), Ruth knew the murder of Javi would undoubtedly result in her own demise – which it eventually did – but this wasn’t going to stop her and she enlisted the help of former allies Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) to make it happen.

Along with blackmailed pharmaceutical giant Clare Shaw (Katrina Lenk), the Byrdes arranged a meeting with Javi under the guise it would be to discuss the cartel’s working relationship with the organisation.

Unbeknownst to Javi, Ruth had threatened the Byrde duo and Clare to lure him to a secluded location in order to kill him.

When quizzed on whether Wendy would’ve known the ramifications for Ruth if she sets up the murder of Javi – as well as putting her own family in danger – showrunner Chris Mundy agreed the inevitability that Ruth was going to kill Javi anyway was behind the Wendy’s decision.

“I actually do think that is the primary reason,” Mundy said.

