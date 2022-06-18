DEAR PET TALK: Do cats really have nine lives?

— Felineaholic

DEAR FELINEAHOLIC: This is probably the one thing that everyone knows about cats. But why do we know it? You need to travel back in time, and listen to this ancient proverb: “A cat has nine lives. For three he plays, for three he strays, and for the last three he stays.” Shakespeare refers to cats’ “nine lives” in Romeo and Juliet (1595, or thereabouts).

Cats can be found on every continent (except Antarctica), and many mythologies about these delightful creatures developed. Ancient Egyptians declared cats were sacred, and worshipped them. The sun god Atum-Ra was thought to transform into a cat during his visits to the underworld. Because Atum-Ra gave birth to eight other gods, that would represent nine gods in one. However, some regions of the world where Spanish is spoken believe cats have seven lives; others from Arabia and the middle east believe cats have six lives.

Just make sure you give your cat the best possible life, with good food, yearly vet visits, and lots of love.

Sally Cragin is the director of Be PAWSitive: Therapy Pets and Community Education. Call or text questions to 978-320-1335 or follow the organization on Facebook.