Putin’s war on Ukraine is ‘existential threat for BOTH sides’ and ‘neither dare lose’

Both Russia and Ukraine have suffered “massive losses” in the ongoing battle since the beginning of the invasion in February. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) has confirmed that civilian casualties in Russia’s war on Ukraine have exceeded the 10,000 mark.

In a scathing op-ed for The Spiked, Mr Furedi stated: “This is a war like no other.

“There has not even been an official declaration of war yet – the Kremlin still euphemistically refers to the invasion as a ‘special military operation’, whose ‘sole purpose is [Ukraine’s] demilitarisation and denazification’.”

Linking the concept of “special military operation” with China, he said: “This ‘non-war’ category of ‘special military operation’ has also been adopted by the Chinese government.

“President Xi Jinping signed an order this month allowing China’s military to undertake ‘non-war’ ‘special military operations’ abroad.