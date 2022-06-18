Rangers can form deadly duo with Norwegian striker swoop

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be aiming to improve his Rangers squad over the next few weeks in order to build on the momentum which saw the Ibrox club reach the Europa League final and win their Scottish Cup in 13 years.

The next challenge is to bring back the Premiership title to Ibrox, and in order to do so, the manager will need to add quality to the squad who can immediately improve the starting XI.

This could soon occur, with Norwegian striker Erik Botheim being linked with the Light Blues recently.

BBC Scotland reporter Fraser Fletcher tweeted on Thursday: “Rangers have approached Erik Botheim representatives to try and bring him to Ibrox. Many offers on table for him but Rangers in a tough fight for his signature and are very keen I understand. He will announce his decision soon.”

The striker is a free agent having left Russian side FC Krasnodar, and he could be the perfect player for Van Bronckhorst at Ibrox.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described the 22-year-old as a “complete forward”, and Botheim could certainly add an extra dimension to Rangers’ attack next season.





The Norwegian could thrive at Ibrox, and a duo of him and Ryan Kent would be frightening for opponents.

With the English winger registering a massive 20 assists last season, having someone of Botheim’s calibre at the club might just boost that number even further next year, while the striker would surely delight in having such a creative presence like Kent loading the bullets for him to fire.

Like Alfredo Morelos, the Light Blues’ all-time leading scorer on the continent, the 22-year-old has been performing wonderfully in European competition. He netted four times and grabbed a further four assists in the inaugural European Conference League for Bodo/Glimt last season, so making the step up to the Champions League shouldn’t be an issue if he goes to the Gers.

Securing a move for the striker would be a big statement of intent by Rangers, and having that extra depth in the attacking department could be vital going forward.