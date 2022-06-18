Reznikov meets with colleagues from Norway, Germany, Netherlands

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov held the meetings with his colleagues from Norway, Germany, and the Netherlands on Thursday, June 16.

“Meeting with my Norwegian counterpart Bjørn Arild Gram. We talked about situation on the battlefields in Ukraine and bilateral military cooperation. Thanks to Norway for support of Ukrainian army!” Reznikov posted on Twitter.

Later, the minister reported on a meeting with the defense ministers of Germany and the Netherlands.

“Working breakfast with my good friends – Christine Lambrecht & Kajsa Ollongren. I highly appreciate the participation of Germany and Netherlands in Ramstein. I see real progress in our cooperation & believe that soon it will bear fruit. Ukraine will get what it takes to win!” Reznikov noted.

As reported, Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov summed up the results of the third meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format, which took place in Brussels, Belgium, on June 15, 2022.

The format was initiated by the United States in April. The first meeting took place in Ramstein, Germany, in late April. The second meeting, known as Ramstein 2, took place in a virtual format on May 23.

ol