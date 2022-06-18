Ride Alongside the Dark Horses of World of Tanks in Newest Season, The Independents – Xbox Wire

Get ready to ride alongside the dark horses of World of Tanks! The new season for World of Tanks Modern Armor, The Independents, is ready to test you with new vehicles, challenges, and the biggest faction expansion to hit Xbox Series X|S. Let’s dive into the details!

The new season gives you 100 levels loaded with rewards. Earn Premium tanks, Gold, Premium Time, Key Cards, and more throughout The Independents. You have three reward categories to conquer: Free, Season Pass, and Ultimate Season Pass Rewards.

The Free Rewards tier is open to everyone. In addition to a new 3D Commander, you can earn fan favorites such as the Absolution heavy tank, its associated Callahan 2D Commander, the Águila HWK 30 Light tank, and more.

Upgrading to a Season Pass will give you everything in the Free Rewards tier plus more vehicles, a super hard-hitting tank destroyer at level 100, more weekly Challenges, and rewards at every level.

And if you’re looking to get the most from your summer battles, the Ultimate Season Pass is the way to go!

You’ll immediately get the first British autoloading tank destroyer for World War II mode (which has the potential to knockout a vehicle of the same tier with a full clip), the fierce Lara “Last Stand” Levy 3D Premium Commander, 25 completed levels, and everything included in the Season Pass. All this will be yours when you acquire this Pass at an excellent price.

And you can bet there’s more coming over the sandy hills with the new season.

This June, the Independent faction is getting its first Tech Tree line! Eight new tanks will be available for you to research across all Cold War Eras. This is the biggest expansion to this faction since its introduction in 2021 and is definitely a line worth exploring in World of Tanks Modern Armor.

When the battlefield is constantly evolving, its vehicles must be, too. With the introduction of the new multi-turret tank mechanic on some tanks, you’ll be able to switch between your primary and secondary gun to easily keep your targets under constant fire. This new feature offers you many new strategies to try in battle and even the chance to finish damage-related Challenges more efficiently.

And finally, no update is complete without a trip to space! Take command of the Lunar Chaffee and conquer extra-terrestrial battlefields for a limited time in Mars Mode, where battles are fought with special space-specific rounds on a low-gravity map. This event will be available for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

Enjoyed this little teaser? Can’t wait to see more? Then pick that controller up and check out what else is waiting for you in the latest season of World of Tanks Modern Armor!