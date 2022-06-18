Shooting leaves man fighting for his life in south London as four others injured

After the shooting five people were left injured. The incident happened in Wandsworth early Saturday morning. Details of the shooting describe a shotgun being fired.

Police were called at about 3.30pm on Saturday after five men aged in their 20s self-presented at two south London hospitals.

The men had gunshot and knife injuries.

Police believe the men were injured during a disturbance close to Wandsworth Road in South London.

One man, aged 20 years old, has been left fighting for his life following the incident.