Shooting leaves man fighting for his life in south London as four others injured

After the shooting five people were left injured. The incident happened in Wandsworth early Saturday morning. Details of the shooting describe a shotgun being fired.
Police were called at about 3.30pm on Saturday after five men aged in their 20s self-presented at two south London hospitals.
The men had gunshot and knife injuries.
Police believe the men were injured during a disturbance close to Wandsworth Road in South London.
One man, aged 20 years old, has been left fighting for his life following the incident.
The detective leading the investigation, Sergeant Matt Doohan, said: “The investigation into this offence, and what took place, is in its early stages.
“This incident has occurred in the very early hours of Saturday morning when members of the public were likely to have been asleep.
“However, we need the support and help of our communities to bring those individuals who are willing to endanger others by using firearms and knives on the streets of London to justice and to help us in preventing further people from being injured in similar circumstances.
“If you do not wish to speak with police, and to stay completely anonymous, please contact the charity Crimestoppers.”
