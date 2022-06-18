Someone made a tombstone to mark Internet Explorer’s end-of-support date | Engadget

When Microsoft effectively for Internet Explorer earlier this week, one person decided to mark the occasion with a bit of humor. Per , software Jung Ki-young spent 430,000 won (about $330) to design and order a headstone for the web browser ahead of its official end-of-support date. The memorial, located on the roof of his brother’s cafe in the South Korean city of Gyeongju, features IE’s iconic logo followed by an English epitaph that reads, “He was a good tool to download other browsers.”

Jung told Reuters he commissioned the memorial to commemorate a program that had defined his career. Even as apps like Chrome and Firefox went on to replace Internet Explorer in both prominence and popularity, many of Jung’s customers kept asking him to ensure their websites looked good in Microsoft’s aging web browser. “It was a pain in the ass, but I would call it a love-hate relationship because Explorer itself once dominated an era,” he said.

As funny as the tombstone is, it may be premature. Microsoft still plans to support Internet Explorer in some contexts. For instance, Edge’s IE Mode will continue to work through 2029 or later. Moreover, parts of the world, including countries like , continue to use the web browser for business and government administration.