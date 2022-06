Juice Master Retreats are Jason’s yoga and fitness retreats, helping guests to relax, recharge and rejuvenate over seven days.

Jason is a best-selling author of 16 books on health, addiction and the health practice of juicing.

Earlier on, Shirley shared a video to her Instagram story, where she gushed about what a wonderful week she had experienced at the retreat.

“So, seven days completed here at the Juicy Oasis with Jason Vale,” she said.