The 10 Best Beatles Cameos in Comics

The Beatles weren’t just the most significant musical act of the last century. They were a cultural landmark, arguably the biggest influence over 60s, and youth culture. In some ways they transcended being musicians and turned into icons who popped up in a variety of media since 1962. Comics were no exception.







Just as they’ve been in film, television and animation, Paul, George, John, and Ringo have been comic book characters, whose adventures have been chronicled in a special Marvel comic and the graphic novel The Fifth Beatle. Not just that, but they’ve frequently had cameos in other superhero comics throughout the years.

10 The Scourge Of The Skrull Beatles

The Beatles cameo in the Wisdom miniseries written by Paul Cornell and penciled Trevor Hairsine can almost be considered a supporting role. The story also featured the Marvel UK hero and agent of Mi13 Pete Wisdom, who was attempting to stop an alien invasion. Over the course of events, it’s revealed that during a 1960s Skrull invasion, the original Beatles were replaced by the shape-shifting aliens who continued playing the part until they decided to split up and go their separate ways. For those who blamed Yoko, they soon discovered the real reason the Beatles broke up.





9 The Thing And The Human Torch (Almost) Meet The Beatles

Jack Kirby and Stan Lee’s Fantastic Four run was always pretty hip with the times —such as Johnny Storm name checking Jane Mansfield every chance he gets. 60s Marvel Comics were firmly aimed at teenagers unlike the younger orientation of the Distinguished Competition.

So it’s no surprise that The Thing and The Human Torch were established Beatlemaniacs during the Fantastic Four’s original run. In Strange Tales#130 the pair almost get a chance to meet their rock idols. Instead, they’re interrupted by a spot of super villain activity.





8 Young Savage At Shea Stadium

Doc Savage & The Silver Pyramid #2 by Dennis O’Neil, Joe Kubert and Andy Kubert was part of a miniseries that chronicled generations of Doc Savage. The Man of Bronze among was the most iconic pulp science fiction characters, a progenitor of Superman, and in this story, a less than ideal father.

In this issue Clark Savage’s son (a swinging teen in the 1960s) is tragically gunned down after exiting a rock concert. The concert in question is none other than a Beatles performance at Shea Stadium.

7 The Blues Beetles Of Neopolis

Top 10 was a comic by Alan Moore and Gene Ha which explored life in Neopolis, a city where everyone was a costumed superhero.

In issue #12 there’s a brief cameo featuring the superhero versions of the Beatles. John Lennon appears to either be a yellow anthropomorphic bug, or just wearing an exoskeleton.

George Harrison’s super suit consists of wearing army clothes and Paul McCartney has a more traditional combo of spandex, a mask, and goggles. Then there’s Ringo, who’s just being himself. For legality’s sake It’s important to note these aren’t actually the Beatles but the “Blues Beetles”.

6 The Red Headed Beatle Of 10,000 B.C.

Beatles fans probably recognized several issues of Superman and Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen resting on Paul’s piano in a hilarious scene from the Beatles film Help!, directed by Richard Lester. This same Richard Lester directed the films Superman II and III.

In an interesting turn of events, the Beatles got to enter Superman’s world in Jimmy Olsen#79. When the cub reporter is trapped in the past, he chooses to make the best of his situation by becoming The Red Headed Beatle of 10,000 B.C.

5 Holy Beatlemania Batman!

Not to be outdone by the Man of Steel, the Dark Knight’s stories also featured an appearance or two from the Beatles. One notable appearance came from Batman 66, the comic book which continued the adventures of Adam West and Burt Ward’s distinctive take on the dynamic duo. Complete with all the biff-pam-pow camp of the original television series, the comic depicted Batman and Robin taking on a case involving Egghead and the Mad-Hatter. Traveling to swinging London, Batman and Robin got off te plane alongside The Fab Four.





4 The Floating Head Of John Lennon

One of the most iconic Beatles cameos is from Grant Morrison’s magnum opus The Invisibles. In the very first issue, illustrated by Steve Yeowell, the protagonist Dane McGowan is exploring his rebellious instincts in his hometown of Liverpool when he comes across famous natives John Lennon and Stuart Sutcliffe talking about death. When Dane is recruited by the mystical Invisibles, their leader King Mob goes on a meditative experience which features the floating head of Lennon, guiding his trip using a variation on the lyrics from “Tomorrow Never Knows.”





3 Ladies And Gentlemen, The Beatlettes

Lennon/McCartney famously referenced Captain Marvel now known as Shazam in the song The Continuing Story Of Bungalow Bill. Prolific Captain Marvel writer Otto Binder less famously referenced the Beatles in this story Superman’s Rainbow Face from Action Comics #317, illustrated by Al Plastino. However, there was a twist. Silver Age Superman comics had a tendency to poke fun at teen culture and their long hair. It would appear that in this universe, Ed Sullivan’s legendary line went as follows, “Ladies & Gentlemen…The Beatlettes!”

2 Saul Is Dead, Long Live The Oliver Twists

The endless conspiracy theories about McCartney’s death and subsequent replacement inspired a story found in Batman #222 written by Frank Robbins and illustrated by Irv Norvick. In this mystery Batman and Robin uncover a string of clues in the musical output of the British band the Oliver Twists (who bare a striking resemblance to the fab four).

The clues all seem to indicate that “one of them is dead,” prompting Batman and Robin to dig deeper. In a unique twist, the dynamic duo discover three of the Twists have died, and only one is an original member.





1 Silk Spectre Crosses Paths With The Beatles & The Stones

In the second issue of the miniseries Before Watchmen: Silk Spectre, written by Darwyn Cooke and illustrated by Amanda Conner, readers eponymous experiences the hippie generation first hand as Laurie travels around America and briefly settles in San Francisco.

Of course, Laurie can’t help getting involved in occasional super heroics, and after a hard day’s night she ends up in The Sand Doze for a little unwinding, sitting in a booth not too far away from not one, but two, seminal Liverpudlian rock and roll bands.

