The A.V. Club’s 11 favorite Pixar movies to stream right now on Disney+

Inside Out – Official US Trailer

Inside Out…takes place almost entirely within the mind of a preteen girl , where five personified emotions struggle to guide her through a life crisis. Bucking the current company mandate of churning out lesser sequels and prequels, it’s not just a brilliant idea, but maybe the most conceptually daring movie the Bay Area animation house has ever produced. And that’s really saying something, what with WALL-E on the books…

The most radical thing, perhaps, about this ambitious family film is the profound case it makes—to kids, but more plainly to their parents—that feeling melancholy is not just healthy, but entirely necessary. Sadness, in other words, is as important as happiness. That’s convenient, of course, for Pixar to say, as Inside Out will reduce more than a few viewers to hot messes. Come for the high concept, stay for the lump in the throat. [A.A. Dowd]