The Beatles started as The Quarrymen

In March 1957, the then 16-year-old John Lennon formed a skiffle group with several friends from Quarry Bank High School in Liverpool, calling themselves the Quarrymen. After meeting John in July that year, Paul McCartney joined the group as a rhythm guitarist, and in 1958, he invited his friend George Harrison to come watch them perform. The 15-year-old George auditioned for John, who initially thought that he would be too young to join them, but after a month of persistence, they finally enlisted him as their lead guitarist. By January 1959, John’s friends from school had left to pursue their studies at Liverpool College of Art, leaving the three guitarists who were playing under the name Johnny and the Moondogs, and playing rock and roll whenever they could find a drummer.