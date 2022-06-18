“There’s nothing science about this but full blown insanity” – Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic potentially missing US Open 2022

The high likelihood of Novak Djokovic missing the 2022 US Open has drawn varied reactions from the tennis world. The Serbian superstar’s chances of playing in the Grand Slam tournament took a huge hit after the US Government recently announced that they would continue to ban non-vaccinated international travelers from entering the country.

Tennis fans reacted to the development on social media and many were unhappy as they wished to see the 20-time Major champion play in the event.

One such fan highlighted that it is unfair for Djokovic to miss out while Tennys Sandgren, who is also unvaccinated, can play.

“Sandgren is unvaccinated but CAN play the US Open ’cause he’s an American— Djokovic is also unvaccinated but CANNOT play the US Open ’cause he’s not an American. Covid has made the so-called experts lose common sense, as there’s nothing science about this but full blown INSANITY,” the fan wrote on Twiiter.

"Sandgren is unvaccinated but CAN play the US Open 'cause he's an American— Djokovic is also unvaccinated but CANNOT play the US Open 'cause he's not an American. Covid has made the so-called experts lose common sense, as there's nothing science about this but full blown INSANITY," the fan wrote on Twiiter.

Pretty shameful that the USTA won't fight for an exemption for Novak No surprise the government hasn't changed it's archaic policy I can play but he can't? Ridiculous

Djokovic is the defending men’s singles finalist at the Major event in New York City. If he does end up missing the US Open, it will be the second Grand Slam tournament he misses out on this season.