These macOS Ventura Features Will Require an Apple Silicon Mac

When Apple announced macOS Monterey last year, it drew a line in the sand between its new M1 Apple Silicon chip and the Intel chips found in older Macs. Not surprisingly, macOS Ventura is continuing that distinction, introducing some features that will be too hot to handle for Intel Macs.

In the case of Monterey, the list of M1-only features was pretty extensive, including on-device Siri processing, Apple Maps improvements, Spatial Audio, Live Text, and Portrait Mode in FaceTime. While Apple later relented on Live Text, the other features remain exclusive to Macs using Apple Silicon chips, and macOS Ventura won’t change that.

However, the good news is that the list of macOS Ventura features that will only run on the M1 and M2 chips is much shorter this year, which means that users of older Intel Macs will be able to experience much more of the macOS 13 goodness. Read on for three macOS Ventura features that will be exclusive to Apple Silicon Macs.