‘They create mayhem!’ SAS hero slams Britons fighting in Ukraine – says stay away

Who Dares Wins star ‘Billy’ Billingham said that from a Russian perspective they’re just “terrorists”. He added that the British forces who have descended on Ukraine are “creating mayhem and getting away with it”. The SAS squaddie slammed renegade British personnel in Ukraine who took up arms in a bid to fight back against Putin’s forces.

TV star Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham said British men that travelled to Ukraine to fight Putin are just “frustrated people”.

He added that they have never seen action and see it as a chance “to create a bit of mayhem”.

Billy joined the SAS in 1991 and took part in operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, South America and Africa.

Speaking to the Daily Star he said that he was “strongly against” foreign fighters getting involved in the conflict.

