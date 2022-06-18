‘This is the new reality’ Hacktivist groups ‘declare war’ over Putin’s invasion





A “new reality” has emerged where non-state hacktivist groups supporting both Russia and the West battle it out in cyberspace, Daniel dos Santos told Express.co.uk. Attacks against Western targets are likely to increase in frequency and possibly severity. Daniel dos Santos is the Head of Security Research for Forescout, a cyber security company which provides services to Governments and other security professionals.

Mr Santos said that both Government organisations and private companies could be caught in the middle of these “hacktivist” wars. He said: “The Gatwick Airport is not involved in the war in any way. Right? But they are caught in the middle just because they happen to be located in the UK and the British government supports one side [in the war]. So it’s a bit scary.” He added that attacks by hacktivists on both sides were likely to continue as long as the ground war dragged on. He said: “There have been more than 100 different groups now involved – coming and going, some remaining active and others disappearing – in the conflict in some or another. Whether that is DDos attack, ransomware attacks, other types of hacks, data breaches and so on.” “From both sides, for Russia and Ukraine. I do expect that attacks will increase or at least continue at the same level in waves -coming and going – because these groups tend to have their own internal wars with each other. “Anonymous in Italy and Killnet in Russia have, kind of, declared their own war against each other.”

Killnet is a pro-Russian hacktivist group that has been involved in several high-profile cyber attacks. He added: “I don’t think this is going away anytime soon. I think that this is the new reality – also for other conflicts in the future.” Mr Santos said that groups like Killnet began appearing around the start of the war. Killnet famously threatened to shut down ventilators in UK hospitals in retaliation for the arrest of an alleged cyber criminal linked to the group last month in London. However, it is unlikely the group would launch such an attack, although they may have the capabilities to do so, according to Mr Santos. READ MORE: Putin’s panic as terrifying new Panther tank unleashed

He said: “Whether they would have the capability to pull off something like a ransomware attack on critical infrastructure – I believe, at the moment it is not what they are looking for. “But yes, it is something they could probably do, right? It’s not like it requires complex organisation to do it.” Governments and cyber security companies have been on high alert following several high profile attacks on Western targets since the start of the Ukraine war. Earlier this month suspected cyber attacks hit several Italian institutions including the postal service, the Italian Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Defence. Germany also warned its banking sector to be ready for attacks. DON’T MISS:

Although it has not been directly connected to hacktivist groups such as Killnet, Mr Santos expects that the Russian government is pulling the strings, either directly or indirectly, behind the attacks. He said: “There is no actual proof that they are somehow sponsored by the Kremlin. But obviously, typically and historically, none of these people will ever be prosecuted in Russia for what they have done. “This is a form of support from the [Russian] government, turning a blind eye to this type of attack.” He added: “[I am] 99 per cent certain that some people monitoring the channel are government agents and maybe even certain people in leadership roles have connections with the Government. Again, there is no hard proof of that.”