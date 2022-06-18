Top 10 of the best Call of Duty maps of all time

Call of Duty has some of the most iconic maps in FPS history. Here’s our list of the ten best and most iconic maps within the series.

Call of Duty has been a staple in the FPS genre for over two decades, and in that time, there have been plenty of new additions to the series, including several maps. However, out of all the maps introduced over time, only a few can be branded as iconic.

Notably, maps considered the best within the series also tend to return in later installments. Sometimes they return as multiplayer maps, and other times they may appear in parts of a Battle Royale map. Either way, they are chosen for their iconic status and great design.

Top 10 best maps in the Call of Duty franchise

In this guide, we’ve listed the best Call of Duty maps. You’ll notice a few trends between the selections; the most obvious is the number of maps from the same era. On the other hand, others come down totheir popularity; however, there is often a reason that they continue to return year after year.

Every map on this last will typically follow the classic three-lane map that Call of Duty mastered in some of their Golde Age maps. In addition, they are also considered some of the most fun to play in general. Furthermore, many of these maps will promote the fast-paced gameplay that Call of Duty is renowned for.

10 – Highrise

Highrise was the trick shotter’s paradise. (Picture: Activision)

Highrise hails from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and is one of the fan favorites within the game. Some general map design makes it a blast to play in, but there’s one thing it excels in that only one other map can rival.

Highrise was known as one of the best quick-scope or trick-shot maps due to the many vantage points. You can jump off the sides of buildings, climb onto rooftops, or scale cranes. They all took time to move on and offered depth.

9 – Crash

Steep sightlines and a chopper define the map. (Picture: Activision)

Call of Duty 4 was a game-changer for multiplayer, and Crash was one of the defining maps within the title. The crashed chopper in the center and many playable angles make the map exciting every time.

8 – Terminal

Fans remember a chaotic plane section and open spaces. (Picture: Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 was a content machine for some of the best maps in the franchise, and next to Rust, Terminal can be considered a poster child for the lineup. Not only was this map more spacious than the average Call of Duty map in that era, but each area offered a unique style. For example, fights on the plane versus the library and lobby hit differently.

7 – Standoff

Standoff is an overall well-designed competitive map. (Picture: Activision)

Standoff is the first Black Ops 2 map on the list, and that shouldn’t be a surprise. Black Ops 2 is still considered one of the best competitive Call of Duty games today because of the balance and the content available. Nearly every map was well-designed and fun.

6 – Shoot House

One of the best in the modern era. (Picture: Activision)

As the only new era original map on this list, Shoot House was well-received when it was released in Modern Warfare 2019. It has a fantastic mix of the three-lane map design and diversity in ranges across the map. This map was undoubtedly the most popular, even with other classic maps available.

5 – Shipment

Chaos is the name of the game in Shipment. (Picture: Activision)

This map is also in Modern Warfare 2019, rivaling Shoot House for its popularity. But the developers initially launched this map with Call of Duty 4 in the original version of Modern Warfare.

As one of the smallest maps in any COD game, players love Shipment for the chaos it brings into multiplayer. It’s used for clips and camo grinds alike, and it will likely be in Call of Duty for nearly three years in a row.

4 – Raid

Perhaps the best example of the three-lane map. (Picture: Activision)

Raid might be the most well designed for competition than the following three maps on the list. It’s different on each of the three lanes, and it makes perhaps the best use of those lanes in the series. Overall, it’s just a solid map without many flaws.

3 – Firing Range

One of the defining maps from Treyarch. (Picture: Activision)

Our first Black Ops 1 map on the list, Firing Range, could be argued for a number one spot, depending on the person. The map offers a perfect mix of sight lines, lanes, and close-quarters combat that allows for intense games.

2 – Rust

Quick scoping was born on this map. (Picture: Activision)

These last two maps could easily be interchanged, but Rust simply lacks as much in terms of the base design. Rust goes down in the second spot as one of the most iconic maps ever, and there might not be anything better for custom matches with friends. Quickscoping was truly made famous on this map.

1 – Nuketown

Nuketown has undergone many overhauls throughout the Call of Duty game series. (Picture: Activision)

Nuketown is an obvious pick, and that doesn’t matter at all. Regardless of whether or not it’s overused and added to nearly every Treyarch, it’s simply the most fun map. It can be used for fun custom games, fast-paced competitive matches, and intense 1v1 games. There is no doubt we will see this map for years to come.

