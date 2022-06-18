Urgent scam warning – Devastating new fraud could cost you your LIFE savings

It’s not just the DVLA that has been forced to issue a warning to its customers.

Lloyds Bank also issued a warning to everyone this week after purchase scams have more than doubled already this year.

It found that fraudsters are finding new ways to trick people online, with more and more people losing money via adverts on social media.

Liz Ziegler, Retail Fraud & Financial Crime Director, Lloyds Bank, said: “When shopping online, the best way to keep safe is to buy from a trusted retailer whenever possible, and always pay by card for the greatest protection.”