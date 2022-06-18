UrgentVet expands its urgent care for pets concept to Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE – UrgentVet is expanding its presence in North Carolina with the opening of an urgent care clinic for pets in Ballantyne.

The new clinic is expecting to open its doors for a soft opening June 23 within Toringdon at 3419 Toringdon Way, Suite A112.

“We’ve always had a soft spot for the Charlotte metro area, and expanding into Ballantyne allows us to serve even more pet parents in the southern sections of the city and surrounding suburbs,” said Dr. Jim Dobies, UrgentVet founder. “Ballantyne is one of the most family-friendly communities in the entire region, and we know that pet parents in Ballantyne think of their dogs and cats as members of the family.”

The new clinic will be UrgentVet’s 17th nationally and the sixth to open in North Carolina. UrgentVet also has clinics in Huntersville, Belmont, Gastonia and Fort Mill.

Pet parents can use the website to save their pet’s spot in the queue, and text, call or use the clinic’s intercom to alert staff once they arrive. If they prefer, pet parents can remain in their car or be escorted by a member of the UrgentVet staff directly to an exam room.

UrgentVet fills a care gap between traditional daytime veterinary practices and specialized 24-hour emergency hospitals, providing affordable after-hours relief on weeknights, weekends and holidays year-round. UrgentVet is open 365 days a year, from 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and noon to 8 p.m. on holidays.

The vision behind the UrgentVet practice model is to provide dogs and cats with trusted after-hours acute care just like an urgent care for humans. Pet parents in the area should continue to take pets to their primary care veterinarian for wellness care and routine visits, but UrgentVet offers an after-hours option.

UrgentVet clinics routinely treat vomiting, diarrhea, lacerations, wounds, and skin and ear problems among many other presenting complaints.

Veterinarians and support staff are “Fear Free Certified Professionals,” which means they’re skilled in caring for both the pet’s physical and emotional well-being. Dog and cat exam rooms have dimmable lighting for anxious animals, relaxing music to soothe the pets and each member of the staff wears sprayable pheromones for a calming effect.

The clinic itself is 3,016 square feet with seven exam rooms: two for large dogs, three for small dogs and two exclusively for cats.

Other features include an in-house diagnostic lab, digital X-ray machine, ultrasound and cloud-based medical record-keeping software. The large dog rooms contain lift tables, which also double as a non-slip scale, that lower to the floor for easy access for dogs who may be too heavy to pick up.

With all of its clinics, UrgentVet aims to develop strong relationships with neighboring primary care veterinarians. After a pet’s visit, UrgentVet delivers lab work and X-rays with a referral letter to that pet’s veterinarian within 24 hours so they can be informed and schedule a follow-up visit at their location.

“We’re looking forward to meeting our new neighbors in Ballantyne and upholding our reputation of being a good community partner in the places we call home,” Dobies said. “We’ve come a long way from opening our first location in 2015 in Belmont, but our commitment to remaining active in the community has not changed.”

Visit UrgentVet.com for more information.