Watch: Elk calf braves Yellowstone rapids to reunite with mom

Many have wondered how Yellowstone National Park’s critters fared during the recent historic flooding event.

While that’s unclear, footage captured before the park closed on Monday reveals swift water as among the challenges faced by young elk.

The footage, captured June 7 by Lisa Erdenberger, shows an elk calf’s successful reunion with mom after its precarious swim across strong rapids.

Erdenberger provided this description to Viral Hog: “Elk and her calf were on one side of the river in Yellowstone. Mom swam across wanting the calf to follow. It took a little bit to get the courage to cross. What a brave swim with a great ending.”

The first 1:15 shows the calf mustering courage to wade into the river, while mom keeps a watchful eye from the opposite bank.

Once in the water, the calf is swiftly carried downstream, while crying out, with mom keeping pace. But the calf climbs safely ashore after several seconds, as tourists cheer.

Torrential rains that hastened snowmelt arrived days later, causing unprecedented flooding and severe damage to Yellowstone roads and infrastructure.

The park has been closed since Monday, but a partial reopening could occur as early as next week, allowing access to the popular South Loop.