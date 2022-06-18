Watch The Best “Duttons Vs. Trespassers” Moments In ‘Yellowstone’

It’s no secret that the Dutton family protects their ranch at all possible costs, as it’s been proven time and time again throughout Yellowstone.

Watching 1883, it’s easy to see why the family is so set on keeping their land until the end of time, considering all of the devastation the original Duttons went through as they made their trek out west, in search of a new home.

Needless to say, the challenges the family faces on the show time and time again seem to steadily become larger and larger, and it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out by the end of season five.

With that being said, Yellowstone is letting us relive a few of those challenges, as they released a video of the best “Duttons vs. Trespassers” moments.

The video kicks off with John Dutton noticing a group of tourists observing a grizzly bear sitting on his property, and how he “politely” gets them to get off his property by shooting his shotgun straight up into the air.

The second clip is of Rip and Kayce’s intense confrontation with the people of Providence Hospitality Management, the owners of the new Paradise Valley Sporting Club, and Ellis Steele, the attorney for Market Equities.

And of course, they saved the best for last, when Ryan, Colby, Teeter, Rip, and Floyd confront the bikers who are trespassing on their land.

Not gonna lie, the scene where Rip smashes the biker’s motorcycles into an oblivion might be my favorite scene in the whole show.

Check it out: