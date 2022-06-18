Web 3.0 Community, Friends of the Metaverse, Launches Private Community Collective & Inaugural Collection of 1,000 NFTs

This Project is the First to Celebrate the Next Generation of Tech Leaders & Entrepreneurs Within the Digital Universe

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Friends of the Metaverse, a community network for the most powerful senior executives from Fortune 500 companies to successful startups, announced today the launch of its exclusive and first-of-its-kind digital collective designed to advance innovation, foster collaboration, make a global impact and safeguard Metaverse worlds. Coinciding with the launch will be the debut of the inaugural collection of 1,000 Friends of the Metaverse Founding Member NFTs.

On a mission to inspire and empower the next generation of tech leaders from diverse backgrounds, industries, and organizations, Friends of the Metaverse brings together talented entrepreneurs, innovative startups, industry professionals, and technology leaders dedicated to advancing the boundaries of technology. The project is intensely focused on innovation and moving forward the future of Web 3.0 by working together, collaborating, networking, and learning from other brilliant minds in the digital world.

As the Friends of the Metaverse collective continues to expand around the world, new experiences will be created that will only be available to members. While the universe expands, the brand will continue to grow as collectors can expect exclusive access to the latest products and events through ownership. Dedicated to supporting the innovation ecosystem, the platform offers two initiatives that are open to all, including co-founder matching in addition to startup/investors matching.

Bringing this entire vision to life, the newly launched Founding Members NFT collection will be used to spark innovation, inspiration, and motivation for the entire collective. The digital art features 41 icons that reflect the passion, grit, and determinization of the entrepreneurial spirit. From diversity, integrity, and determination to teamwork, character, and perseverance, this NFT depicts what it means to be a tech leader.

“With Friends of the Metaverse, our goal is to open the gates to a community of individuals who all share a commitment to shaping and strengthening the social good of the Metaverse by offering their expertise to further advance a positive global culture of technology,” said Friends of the Metaverse Founder Lisa Lum. “In the heart of innovation, the Friends of the Metaverse gather where refreshing blueprints and technology intersect, in good faith and good company. Beyond beige round tables and traditional conference rooms, imagine nurturing seed start-ups in the company of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Lake, brainstorming the future of product development as you peer through the views of the Eiffel Tower, and shake hands with a warm community of top-performing tech leaders, think tanks, and trailblazers in Web 3.0. With Friends of the Metaverse, all entrepreneurial dreams are possible.”

About Friends of the Metaverse

Founded by Lisa M. Lum, Friends of the Metaverse is an NFT community-based project with a mission to inspire the next generation of tech leaders. Friends of the Metaverse is the first project to celebrate the next generation of technology leaders and entrepreneurs within the digital universe. More details will be revealed in the coming months.

