Westborough girls tennis falls in state finals ‘heartbreaker’

WESTBOROUGH – It came down to the wire.

Ultimately, the Westborough High School (WHS) girls tennis then saw its season come to an end without a state championship trophy in the Division II state finals on Saturday.

“Absolute heartbreaker,” WHS Athletic Director Johanna DiCarlo tweeted following the loss.

Ranked second overall in Division II, Westborough took the court on the campus of MIT to face Masconomet Regional High School with a state title on the line.

Splitting their other contests, the teams saw their match decided in a long battle between first doubles teams.

Masconomet secured the win after a prolonged back and forth in the spotlight with all other matches completed.

“They played really hard,” Head Coach Scott Henderson said of the Masconomet team. “They deserved to win. They had a great season.”

“It’s so much fun when a match goes to a final point in the third set,” he said of Saturday’s high-stakes finish. “I wish it had been us but it was them.”

Westborough dominates playoff run

Westborough dominated its 2022 slate of regular season games, rumbling into the playoffs and earning a trip to the state finals with a series of playoff wins.

Westborough lost just one individual match on its way through the playoffs prior to this weekend, sweeping Walpole, Burlington and Bishop Stang while beating Longmeadow 4-1 in the state quarterfinals.

“They really worked hard all season,” Henderson said. “They were fun to be with and they were good kids.”

‘Hopefully, we’ll be back here’

Eyeing its glory, the WHS girls team took the court on Saturday on the same day that the WHS boys tennis team battled for its own state title.

“It’s really impressive to have both boys and girls make the state finals in any sport,” Henderson said of the rarity on display.

“The tennis community is strong,” he continued. “We get tons of support and tons of great players.”

Henderson noted that teams were ultimately unable to bring home a state title in either the boys competition or the girls competition this weekend.

That, he said, leaves a goal for the future.

“Hopefully, we’ll be back here again with this quality tennis community,” Henderson said.

RELATED CONTENT

Westborough boys tennis falls to Concord-Carlisle in state finals

Westborough girls tennis beats Walpole, continues playoff run