‘We’ve all noticed gappy shelves’ Farmer rages food production ‘worse’ after Ukraine war





British mixed family farmer, David Butler spoke to Express.com exclusively about why certain areas around the country were experiencing happy shelves. The ongoing bloody onslaught of Ukraine has seen valuable grain production lines halted, which has impacted the global food industry negatively. Mr Butler discussed seeing happy empty shelves where he lives in Wiltshire England. The British farmer explained how the ongoing war in Ukraine will exacerbate the floor production shortages many Britons are experiencing in supermarkets.

Mr Butler told Express.com: “I think it’s more of the though, we’ve all noticed in the last year or so, gaps or what they call gappy shelves. “Or certainly I have in my corner of Wiltshire here that you’ll go in the supermarket, certainly in the fresh fruit section, there will be quite a few baskets and clearly quite a lot of lines that were short. “Obviously that is before the Ukraine situation, that we’ve got used to seeing, perhaps not quite the level of stock that we’ve been accustomed to historically. “There is no doubt that the current very serious situation with the awful war that’s going on in Ukraine is going to exacerbate that. JUST IN: Have Your Say: Does Boris even care about Brexit or is he just trying to save his job?

Mr Butler added: “I don’t think this is a passing situation there are obviously many multifactorial reasons why that’s been happening. “It’s very complicated, it’s only my view as a farmer which obviously isn’t as a professional within the industry, I think yes we may be for certainly, I call the medium term. “I’m not saying it’s a long-term thing but, I certainly would say we’ll see for the next couple of years I think, we’re still going got have the happy shelves.” Many Britons just like Mr Butler have been noticing rising food prices and gappy shelves. READ MORE: Cash-strapped families to get £60 vouchers for Tesco, Asda, Aldi and more

Ukraine is the breadbasket of Europe, and due to the ongoing war in Ukraine grain exports have been halted causing mass shortages in supplies. Many countries rely heavily on Ukrainian grain, and fears are arising of the poorest in society suffering due to the impact of the shortages. WFP’s emergency coordinator for Ukraine, Matthew Hollingsworth said: “There’s no question it’s going to mean areas of starvation in the world are going to get worse, that famine will get worse. “And we’re in a situation where the world’s economies are only partially getting better from COVID-19 and this situation is going to tip many countries over the edge.” DON’T MISS: Warning issued over strange foam people are spotting on garden plants

Former Management consultant Robert Kimbell called for the UK to invest more in their own Wheat supply. Robert Kimbell tweeted: “The UK shipped abroad $87,336,000 worth of wheat in 2021, according to the trade monitoring site WTEx. “We should do what India has done and halt exports of wheat. “We need that British wheat here for our own needs now.”