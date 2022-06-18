Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad becomes first healthcare group in India to be on Metaverse

Yashoda Hospitals Group from Hyderabad has acquired a parcel of land on decentraland, the most popular metaverse platform. The group has set up an experience zone to mark the 30+ years of healthcare service it has offered to the people. This makes Yashoda Hospitals the first Hospital in the country to set its footprint on a metaverse platform, the group stated.

“Since the beginning, we have aimed to be progressive as a group, we have many firsts to our accolade, including clinical excellence, infrastructure, and innovation. We have been early adopters of digital technology that adds value to our ecosystem, from Web 1.0 to Web 2.0 and now Web 3.0. We believe the future will be driven by core technologies like the blockchain and Web 3.0, moving from a centralized to a decentralized ecosystem.” Dr. Abhinav Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Hospitals said in a statement.

“Setting up our presence on decentraland is the first step towards our efforts and acceptance of decentralized tech, we will continue to upgrade and invest in making our digital infrastructure future-ready” He added.

Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad becomes the 1st healthcare group in India to be on the Metaverse. (FE.com/Sushmita Panda)

The hospital group also looking forward to offering healthcare services to the people on the metaverse, and creating employment for metaversians as well whenever the regulatory norms of the platform mature.

“We believe, web 3.0 and metaverse will change the way people interact with each other, this is going to make digital connectedness more immersive and life-like. Among other industries, healthcare too will have opportunities to benefit from this technology, especially telemedicine, where the patient can experience near to real-life consultation experience. the other area which could see a large transformation is in medical education, conferences, etc. where participants and trainers can interact via their avatars just like they interact in person. At Yashoda Hospitals we intended to develop medical education and training ecosystem on the metaverse. And in the future build virtual clinics and hospitals as and when the technology gears up,” Dr. Gorukanti told Financial Express.com.

The metaverse is a fusion of physical, augmented, and virtual reality and it is a public virtual world that may be accessed via the internet. Moreover, it creates a “virtual world” experience by simulating human emotions and gestures. Interestingly, the metaverse encompasses the entire social and economic structure that exists in both the actual and virtual worlds.