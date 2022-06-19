1 Beatles Song Stopped Lesley Gore’s ‘You Don’t Own Me’ From Hitting No. 1

Many of The Beatles‘ songs reached No. 1. For example, one of their early tracks prevented Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me” from topping the charts in the United States. Notably, a famous musician produced “You Don’t Own Me.”

The Beatles’ John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison | Mark and Colleen Hayward / Contributor

What Quincy Jones thought when he 1st heard Lesley Gore’s ‘You Don’t Own Me’

Lesley Gore was a pop singer most known for her Quincy Jones-produced smash “It’s My Party.” During an interview with Billboard, Gore discussed the origin of “You Don’t Own Me.” “I was up at Grossinger’s Resort [in the Catskills] doing a record hop … these two guys from Philadelphia came up to me at the pool and invited me into this cabana to listen to a song,” she recalled.

“They played ‘You Don’t Own Me’ on a Saturday and on Monday I had them meet me after school in Quincy’s office,” Gore added. “They performed it for Quincy and he was convinced.”