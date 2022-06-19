20 Celebrities Who Didn’t “Shut Up And Stick To Acting” Despite Just Being “Someone In Hollywood”

The Marvel actor champions many worthy environmental causes. In 2011, he told Earth Justice, “I was moved to step into the fight against hydraulic fracturing when I went to Dimock, PA and saw how their wells had been destroyed. I saw how crass and arrogant the companies who destroyed them acted toward their victims — refusing to take responsibility for the wrongs they had done. I saw that the local and state and federal government agencies that have been put in place to keep these kinds of things from happening were either apathetic or corrupt. I felt it was the right thing to stand up and say, ‘No.'”



Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images for Disney

