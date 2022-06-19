900 Bison at Yellowstone Are Targeted for Removal

It was a conservation success story: In 1902, fewer than 100 bison were scattered throughout the Great Plains, with poachers posing for photos beside thousands of skulls. More than a century later, 5,400 bison roam the fertile grounds of Yellowstone National Park.

But now, there are too many bison, according to the National Park Service.

Wildlife officials and tribal entities agreed on Wednesday that as many as 900 bison from Yellowstone National Park would be slaughtered, shot by hunters or placed in quarantine at the service’s Stephens Creek Capture Facility, where the animals will be tested for brucellosis, a disease that causes abortions or stillbirths in cattle.

The horned, furry mammals could overgraze the land — causing possible mass starvation of other animals — and are roaming into Montana, where farmers fear their cattle could become infected by brucellosis, the service said.