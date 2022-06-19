Authorities in California seize $60,000 worth of meth hidden in child booster seats

Agents assigned to the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station in Murrieta stopped a driver on an interstate north of the checkpoint on Wednesday. There were two adults and four children inside the vehicle, authorities said in a news release on Friday.

The agency dispatched a K-9 team, which detected the presence of narcotics inside the children’s three booster seats, the agency said.

“In those booster seats, several packages were found containing a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine,” according to the release.

The inspection revealed that the driver — a United States citizen — was in possession of 26.9 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $60,000, authorities said.