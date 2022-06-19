Best Melissa McCarthy movies and shows (and where to stream them)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actress Melissa McCarthy visits SiriusXM Studios on June 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Melissa McCarthy is back on Netflix with a hilarious new series, God’s Favorite Idiot, in which she stars across from her real-life husband, Ben Falcone. The new show follows “mid-level Tech support employee Clark Thompson” as he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. It’s a supremely fun show to watch and even more fun to quote, so if you’re yet to catch the new series, then we recommend you get on to it fast, as it’ll surely be the talk of the office on Monday.

The actress has a long career in the industry and has several movies and shows which are unmissable! Here are the BEST Melissa McCarthy movies and shows (and where you can stream them) below!

Melissa McCarthy on Netflix

Kicking things off with Melissa McCarthy’s work on Netflix, there are plenty of movies and shows to choose from on the streamer. At the moment, there are six titles that fans of the actress can catch on Netflix… these are:

Gilmore Girls (2006)

St. Vincent (2014)

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2016)

The Starling (2021)

Thunder Force (2021)

God’s Favorite Idiot (2022)

Melissa McCarthy on Hulu

Hulu’s library of shows and movies is the second largest for the comedic actress. You can find these tiles to watch on the streamer:

Bridesmaids (2011)

Nine Perfect Strangers (2021)

The Boss (2016)

The Great Give Back with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich

Ghostbusters: Answer The Call (2016)

Melissa McCarthy on HBO Max:

HBO Max has just four titles for Melissa, these include:

Mike & Molly (2010)

Superintelligence (2020)

Identity Thief (2013)

Bridesmaids (2011) can be watched on HBO Max too!

Melissa McCarthy on Disney+

Disney+ on the other hand has just three titles available to watch for the actress. These include:

Spy (2015)

The Heat (2013)

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

