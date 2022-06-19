Best MLB prop pets for Sun., 6/19: Back Nick Pivetta, fade Andrew Heaney in strikeout props

Looking for some props to bet in Major League Baseball?

The BetSided team has you covered with their favorite MLB prop bet picks every day throughout the 2022 season.

On Father’s Day, we’re looking at a pair of strikeout props, one for Nick Pivetta and another for Andrew Heaney, who returns off the injured list today.

Let’s jump into today’s picks:

Best MLB Prop Bets Record to Date

MLB Best Prop Bets Record: 115-98-0

Here are the plays our team is eyeing for today’s slate with odds coming from WynnBET and consensus lines.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Nick Pivetta has quietly been one of the best pitchers in baseball after a rough April. He has an ERA just over 2.00 over the last two months and is striking out nearly one batter per inning in his last nine starts.

The St. Louis Cardinals don’t strike out a ton, bottom 10 in strikeout rate since June, but are coming off a double digit run outing and will be facing an elite pitcher in Pivetta. He has punched out five or more in seven of those last nine starts, and I think we are getting a big plus number due to the fact that he only struck out three batters over eight innings in his last start. I’ll bet on some regression and cash this big ticket. – Reed Wallach

Andrew Heaney is making his third start of the season after landing on injured list back in April, and I’m going to fade his strikeout prop against a stingy Cleveland Guardians offense.

The Guardians strike out just 6.79 times per game, the best mark in MLB, and Heaney may not be able to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a ton of length considering he hasn’t pitched at the major league level in two months.

Heaney did punch out 16 batters over his first two starts, but I think there is value on the under here if the Guardians continue their disciplined approach at the dish. – Peter Dewey