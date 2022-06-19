‘Big cat size of Great Dane’ terrifies walkers after sighting in Yorkshire

Laura Page, from Doncaster, was out walking with her 16-year-old nephew in Barnby Dun, a village in Doncaster, when she saw the beast crossing a bridge over the canal. The incident occurred on Thursday.

Laura didn’t manage to get a photo but told the Yorkshire Post: “It went over a bridge, we only had sight of it for probably five seconds, it was like a small Great Dane.

“It was only after we seen it we just thought that was a big cat and a helicopter starting circling so god knows if that knew too.

“I was pretty scared but my nephew wasn’t so that chilled me.

“On our way back we told two ladies and they said we wasn’t the first people to say this.”