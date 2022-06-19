Categories Health Birmingham Juneteenth celebration connecting Black Americans to their roots Post author By Google News Post date June 19, 2022 No Comments on Birmingham Juneteenth celebration connecting Black Americans to their roots Birmingham Juneteenth celebration connecting Black Americans to their ancestry Alabama’s News Leader Source link Related Tags Abolitionism In The United States, African American Genealogy, African-American Culture, American culture, Americans, Birmingham, Black, celebration, Connecting, Emancipation Day, Galveston, George Washington Carver Museum And Cultural Center, Gina Mallisham, Juneteenth, Public Holidays In The United States, roots, Slavery In The United States, Social issues, Texas, United States By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← P&G taps Microsoft for cloud services to boost production efficiency Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.