Boys in the band – Herald Democrat

Bryan County Genealogy Library

In the late 1890s a group of young men known as “Teddy’s Terrors” wandered the streets of Caddo, Indian Territory. Thankfully their goal was to make music rather than mayhem. Their director and sponsor was Prof. W. H. Wheeler, a talented musician and the father of Clarence Wheeler, who played the piano, violin, and mandolin. In 1894 the band included: Pete Bloom, E flat cornet; Arch Russell, E flat cornet; Dick Grayson, B flat cornet; Jim Council, B flat cornet; Charles Manning, 1st alto; Frank Lawrence, 2nd alto; Jim Sims, 1st tenor; Ira Smith, B baritone; E. G. Lloyd, B tuba; R. E. Burkes, bass drum; Henry Richards, snare drum.

In 1899 Mr. Wheeler rented the Bilbo Opera House and went to work to “remodel, refit, and repaint” the building. The Caddo Herald reported that a number of young people enjoyed a dance there in April. In June Mr. Wheeler and Clarence went to Atoka to play for a dance and the editor commented, “His father thinks of sending him to the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music this fall.”

The South McAlester Capital called Teddy’s Terrors the “most interesting band in the B.I.T” and listed the members as: Clarence Wheeler, 14 years, solo cornet; Walter Wheeler, 7 years, bass drum; Mike LeFlore, 12 years, 1st alto; Grover Russell 14 years, 2nd alto; Charles Semple, 13 years, 1st tenor; James Gross, 14 years, 2nd tenor; Fred Russell, 12 years, baritone; Ted R. Mounts, 15 years, tuba; Frank Maddox, 14 years, snare drum; Clyde Burch, 7 years, cymbals; W. H. Wheeler, E cornet.

An editor from McAlester visited Caddo in Jul 1899 and was impressed with the boys: “Sunday morning we heard some excellent music on the street and found it was the local cornet band starting off for a picnic of their own…Mr. Wheeler and the boys deserve great credit and should be honored by us all.”

Mr. Wheeler and Clarence took an extended vacation to family and friends in Ohio, but they returned in time to practice for the big W.O.W. picnic in Ego, in September. Reports were that they furnished “excellent music” for them.

In the summer of 1901 Mr. Wheeler organized sixteen boys for his band and ordered uniforms for them. They practiced hard and played for the Bokchito picnic in June.

There is no mention of the boys in 1902, but in March of 1903 there is a plea from the editor of the Herald for them to “revive” the band. This ad appeared in April: “Wanted-Ten boys between the ages of eight and twelve years for band. Apply to W. H. Wheeler”.

There are gaps in the newspaper archives from 1904 to 1910, so there is limited information for those years. The Bennington Picnic of 1908 advertised a “brass band”, but doesn’t say where they were from.

In 1910 the Herald advertised a new brass band, commenting: “We have long known that here was ample talent here for a good band and now it has been demonstrated beyond all shadow of a doubt for the boys have really organized and are getting along nicely under the leadership of E. L. Nicholds, recently from Dallas, Texas.” The “Caddo Brass Band” led the Corn Carnival parade in August. In March, 1911 there is a report of Mr. Nicholds making plans to “reorganize” the Caddo Brass Band. They held a band picnic in July to raise money for instruments.

In March of 1912 there is yet another article about the band “reorganizing”, this time under the direction of Tom Gross. “This band is composed of young men who have considerable talent and energy.” In various newspapers of 1912-14 they are listed on the programs of several events and parades. In June they raised $51 with a play at the opera house. The last mentions of the boys’ band under the direction of Tom Gross were in 1925. By then there were several private, community, and school bands in the county. Oklahomans have always appreciated and produced good music!

Bryan County History is a weekly feature contributed by members of the Bryan County Genealogy Library and Archives in Calera. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Texoma Marketing and Media Group. Is there a historic event or topic you want to read about? Contact the library at P.O. Box 153, Calera, OK 74730.