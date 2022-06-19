Busy weekend for Chattanooga Fire Department as pets perish in a fire – WDEF

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga Fire Department had a busy 24 hours, including two house fires.

On Saturday at 5:18 PM, crews were called to the 300 block of S Parkdale Avenue for reports of a home on fire. On arrival, firefighters extinguished a deck fire.

There was some extension into the house, causing water, smoke and fire damage. There were no injuries. S

Then at 12:17 AM Sunday, units went to the 1900 block of Dunn Lane in Hixson after 911 received calls that a house was on fire. Several pets perished in the fire. The American Red Cross will be assisting the impacted residents. Investigators are working to determine what caused both fires.