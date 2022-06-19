Child Benefit tax: Online tool shows whether you’ll be hit with 100% tax charge

Only one individual can receive Child Benefit in a family, so if a person’s individual income is over £50,000 and so is a partner then whoever has the higher income is responsible for paying the tax charge.

Those who face the charge can either “opt out” and not receive the benefit or remain in and pay the tax charge at the end of each tax year.

However, the Government encourages anyone who can to claim Child Benefit even if they financially do not need to.

This is because by claiming, a person can be entitled to National Insurance Credits which protect entitlement to state pension.