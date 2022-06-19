Cloud deployment: Adequate planning is the only road to success – ET CIO

When organizations kickstart their cloud journey, the tangible benefits are not visible from day one itself. It takes time. During the formation of the cloud blueprint, the board realizes the value that cloud brings for businesses. However, in the following years, it becomes difficult for CIOs to showcase the benefits and gain support from stakeholders to continue making cloud investments in the coming years.

Sandeep Deb, CTO, L&T Infotech believes that the pandemic has taught tech leadership that they need to create resilient IT. The definition of resilience has got more nuanced, its definition has moved beyond site reliability to cost and innovation reliability and that’s what the post pandemic IT architectures and journeys and transformations look like.

It is no longer important to have a profitable or cost neutral IT, we need IT which can react and be resilient to unforeseen situation, and cloud is a good platform to deliver that.

“We have been tuned in the pre-pandemic eras to think of cloud as a cost optimizor and most of the journeys have been towards maximising cost optimization. Site reliability has been given in terms of cloud but innovation reliability is what has taken us by the storm, that’s what has truly shaken CIOs and CTOs, the way we look at our cloud transformations. We have to change the norm and it doesn’t happen in a single shot. We have to experiment with a few things some of which might click and some might not,” he said.

Deb also pointed out that cloud costs should not be looked at only in isolation but rather in relation to the business value it delivers.

Talking about cloud migration, Murari Sridharan, CTO, BankBazaar said cloud deployment requires lot of planning, and the notion of cloud being a cheaper option is incorrect.

Companies have invested in a lot of hardware in an on-prem setup. A lot of that is capex, but when you move from that to the cloud, the capex becomes the opex and becomes a big challenge in terms of convincing the stakeholders.

The other challenge is estimating what the monthly bill is going to be and to what extent could be optimised to?

“Initially you would have some kind of estimate, then you will have to go and negotiate a contract term but that contract term is going to expect a three year commitment for a certain kind of discounts,” he maintained.

The challenge is to estimate how these workloads need to be moved, which workloads are already cloud native and as a result will be optimised, and which workloads require rearchitercture.

There’s a lot of time which goes in evaluating all of this. Murari called execution part to be a little easier if sufficient planning has been done in advance.

“The other challenge is that as soon as you move your workloads to the cloud, you are in for a serious shock because things are happening on which you fully don’t have a control,” he said.

For example, BankBazaar gets around 35 million users in a month, not all of them transact but the company needs to have enough infrastructure to be able to support and provide a good experience to the customers, which is done by provisioning for peak capacity on-prem. In a cloud setup, that model won’t be as cost effective.

“There are lots of challenges in terms of ensuring optimisation. If you have planned ahead, you have set the right kind of expectations to your management team about how long its going to take, what the optimisation plan is, and when your bill is going to a point that’s acceptable to all,” he added.

Addressing the board

Bhuvanendran Kamak, CIO, CIBIL averred that for any cloud journey, it’s purpose needs to be articulated to the stakeholders correctly because that will define the long term strategy. The stakeholders are different across every organization and could have different mindsets but approaching them with the right message is key. IT leaders should be ready with the metrics to showcase the board and make them realise its value. Adjusting to your audience is the biggest thing.

“In every organization, there could be naysayers opposing the cloud migration towards cloud citing various reasons including security issues or costs but cloud is not an experiment, it’s a necessity,” said Kamak.

He also added that getting the right set of people for cloud becomes a challenge. Organisations need to also focus on reskilling and upskilling to have right people in place, along with the strategy.