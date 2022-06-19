Council tax: How you will get £150 rebate if you don’t have a direct debit

But many are asking about what will happen if they do not have a direct debit. The Government cash is a measure to help with the soaring costs of living, for all eligible residents in the A to D tax band.
For many people the money will be paid out automatically, but not for those who pay their council tax by direct debit.
In this case, local councils will contact residents with details of how to claim the rebate.
There is no need to do anything in the meantime.
Each council is responsible for processing the rebates using the method it chooses.
The rebate will be provided as a separate payment, rather than as part of the council tax bill.
Where a household is eligible for the rebate and their local council does not already have payment details, the payment may be made as a council tax account credit.
Around 80 percent of British households are eligible for the money.
Many councils have put instructions and advice on their websites about how to claim it and when people could expect the payments.
Technical issues have delayed some of the payments, which were originally to be made in April.
Residents have been advised that in some cases the cash could take up to six months to be paid.
Some residents in bands E to H have received the rebate by accident, and have now been asked to repay the funds.
Some 3,000 residents in Lincolnshire were sent the money in error with the money to be automatically deducted in July.
Previously, around 25,000 households in Leeds were paid the rebate twice in April.
People in bands E to H can still get help paying their energy bills but they are required to apply via the Household Support Fund’s discretionary scheme.
The exact eligibility criteria for the discretionary funding is to be decided by each council.
Residents will need to get in contact with their local authority, or check their website, to see if they qualify for the support.
The council tax rebate does not need to be repaid.
Britons will be able to find out their council tax band online.
The rebate was one of several measures to help support Britons during the cost of living crisis.
Extra support has also been announced for pensioners, disabled individuals, and people on certain benefits.
