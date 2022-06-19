Council Tax: Millions could cut their Council Tax bill by hundreds per year – could you?

Britons should get in touch with their local council if they think they would qualify for a council tax reduction.

Meanwhile, some 80 percent of British households are eligible for a Council Tax rebate of £150 to help them pay soaring energy bills.

People who live in bands E to H can still get help paying their energy bills but they will have to apply via the Household Support Fund’s discretionary scheme.

Rishi Sunak invested an extra £500million bringing the total funds available to £1.5billion but it’s up to individual councils how they distribute the money.