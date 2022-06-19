Denise Richards Released A Statement Defending Her 18-Year-Old Daughter Having An OnlyFans, While Charlie Sheen Seems Less Supportive

“Perhaps I should open my own account.”
You know Denise Richards — actor, model, Real Housewife, and the inventor of the now-infamous phrase “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo.”
Recently, her daughter Sami made headlines after the 18-year-old shared that she had created an OnlyFans account:
Sami’s father, Charlie Sheen, voiced his discontent with the situation. “She is 18 years now and living with her mother,” he told Fox News via a statement from his publicist. “This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity.”
But Denise is showing her support. After seeing some judgmental comments about Sami, Denise shared a post praising her.
“Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has,” Denise said.
“And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices,” Denise continued. “I did Wild Things and Playboy, quite frankly her father [Charlie Sheen] shouldn’t be either.”
“And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years, and I still sometimes struggle. I’m in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you,” Denise said.
“I recently learned about OnlyFans in the last few months — the judgment because women and men of the adult film industry are on there,” she continued. “I imagine they’re on Instagram and Twitter, as well. Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself in a bikini on IG?”
“We’ve all done it. Because you get paid on OnlyFans? I’m pretty sure IG and Twitter and Facebook do quite well off of all of us. Is it so bad to control it and monetize it too?” Denise said. “I’m sorry, but shit, if I can get paid, and at my age? To see me in a bikini?! God bless you. Perhaps, I should open my own account.”
“Oh, and those of you that are so judgmental — sounds like you might already subscribe to an @OnlyFans account. Have a great weekend.”
Yes, Denise! In my opinion, it’s refreshing — and important — to see a mother praising and defending her daughter in this type of situation.. It’s her body, and her choice.
