District 10 All-Region Team: Boys Tennis

The following is the District 10 All-Region team for boys tennis. Voting is conducted by region coaches. The list is released by the Erie Times-News.
Tom Reisenweber at the Times-News relayed that the baseball, softball, and track selections should be released this coming Sunday.
REGION 1
1ST TEAM
Singles
Logan Fincher, jr., Warren
Jacob Jarzab, fr., Hickory
Liam Klingensmith, jr., Sharon
Anthony Gentile, sr., Greenville
Doubles
Warren: Max Harrison (sr.), Mark Lynds (jr.)
Warren: Owen Strandburg (jr.), Adam Strandburg (fr.)
2ND TEAM
Singles
Ryan Waugaman, jr., Grove City
Isaac Hightree, so., Greenville
Will Strasburg, sr., Warren
Doubles
Greenville: Bobby Barr (sr.), Saku Fujita (jr.)
Grove City: Toby Phillips-Matson (sr.), Shane Cavolo (jr.)
Region champion: Warren
Region player of the year: Logan Fincher, Warren
Note: Erie also released the boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse teams, but no locals were selected.
Source link