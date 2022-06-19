District 10 All-Region Team: Boys Tennis

The following is the District 10 All-Region team for boys tennis. Voting is conducted by region coaches. The list is released by the Erie Times-News.

Tom Reisenweber at the Times-News relayed that the baseball, softball, and track selections should be released this coming Sunday.

REGION 1

1ST TEAM

Singles

Logan Fincher, jr., Warren

Jacob Jarzab, fr., Hickory

Liam Klingensmith, jr., Sharon

Anthony Gentile, sr., Greenville

Doubles

Warren: Max Harrison (sr.), Mark Lynds (jr.)

Warren: Owen Strandburg (jr.), Adam Strandburg (fr.)

2ND TEAM

Singles

Ryan Waugaman, jr., Grove City

Isaac Hightree, so., Greenville

Will Strasburg, sr., Warren

Doubles

Greenville: Bobby Barr (sr.), Saku Fujita (jr.)

Grove City: Toby Phillips-Matson (sr.), Shane Cavolo (jr.)

Region champion: Warren

Region player of the year: Logan Fincher, Warren

Note: Erie also released the boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse teams, but no locals were selected.