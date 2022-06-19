Emmerdale theory: Double exit as Chas Dingle and Al Chapman leave after affair exposed

“It’s hard to know where that boundary was between flirtation or hatred, and there’s always that very fine line between ‘I fancy the pants off you’ and ‘I really hate you,'” she continued.

Lucy added: “It’s been niggling for a long time so it was either gonna niggle forever, or something was gonna happen to put it to bed so to say or not.”

The actor who plays Al, Michael, said: “She’s issued statements so many times, ‘stay away from me, stay away from my family’, but she still tolerates him.

“She still gives him the light of day even if the conversation is not particularly nice, she is still having that conversation with someone. He brings some of that fire out of her.”

Could this be the end for the two characters and will they sail off into the sunset?

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode airing on Thursdays.